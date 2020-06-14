Karnataka: CPM to stage stir on June 16, accuse Centre of failing to tackle COVID-19

The CPM Mangaluru district unit has planned countrywide protests on June 16 demanding immediate cash transfers and free foodgrains for the poor.

CPM district unit secretary Vasanth Achari accused the Centre of failing to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Centre has left the people to fend for themselves in combating the pandemic.

He said the protest will be held in all the district and taluk headquarters.

“The government should transfer Rs 7,500 per month for a period of six months to all families outside the income-tax paying bracket, free foodgrains per individual should be distributed for six months. The government should also expand the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from the present 100 days to 200 days with enhanced wages," he demanded.

He alleged that the Centre is engaged in anti-labour policies that are aimed at helping the corporates. Privatisation of public sector units should be checked.

There is a shortage of equipment and ventilators in hospitals. The Centre should ensure an adequate supply of ventilators to the hospitals, he added.