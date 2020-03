In the backdrop of Covid-19 crisis, devotees have been prohibited from taking part in Kollur Mookambika Temple’s rathotsava on March 17.

Temple staff and priests will be allowed to take part in the rathotsava. The temple authorities have appealed to the devotees from within the state and outside to not take part in the rathotsava.

There is no prohibition for having darshana of the presiding deity during other normal days, said temple authorities.