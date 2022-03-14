Karnataka Governor Gehlot visits Kudroli temple

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visited Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru on Monday.

The Governor is on a visit to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and as a part of his visit, he offered a puja at the temple and had the darshan of presiding deity at the temple.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan, on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport.

He will visit 1000 Pillar Basadi in Moodbidri and Kodyadka Annapoorneshwari Temple later in the noon.

He will take part in Karkala Utsava at Karkala in the evening and will inaugurate a food festival.

The Karkala Utsava has being organised by the Kannada and Culture department and other organisations to popularise cultural, religious and architectural heritage of Karkala since March 10.

“Through Karkala Utsava, uniqueness of Karkala will be introduced to the visitors of the state. Culture of the place will be comprehensively introduced to the people," Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar had said.

As a part of Karkala Utsava, all the tourist spots and historical spots like Karkala Gomateshwara, Chathurmukha Basadi, Aanekere, Athur St Lawrence Basilica, Ramasamudra, and others are lit with colourful lights. All the roads are lit with lighting. Exhibition of various products are held at Swaraj Maidan in Karkala.

