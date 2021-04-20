Karnataka govt failed in tackling Covid-19: B Ramanath Rai

Former Minister B Ramanath Rai accused the Karnataka government of failing to handle the Covid-19 situation in the state.

"The government failed to take scientific measures to contain the spread of covid-19 and tackle the infections. The issue of statements will not help in containing the virus. Effective measures are in need of the hour," he told media persons in Mangaluru, arguing that ministers are only engaged in issuing only statements.

Mangaluru is a major city next to Bengaluru. The government should focus on handling covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada as well, he added.

Rai said that there is a lack of coordination between officials and elected representatives and are issuing statements that are not tally with each other. Stating that effective measures to contain the spread of the virus is need of the hour, he said that the strict measures should not inconvenience the common man.

The government has filed in finding solutions to the problems faced by the common man.

Alleging that the BJP leaders are least bothered on Covid-19, he said that they are worried over election rallies and campaigns. None of the leaders including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, wear masks during the rallies. If a common man fails to adhere to the rules, then he is penalised, he said.

The former minister further urged the elected representatives in Dakshina Kannada to convene an all-party meeting to discuss covid-19 situations and measures to be taken to contain the spread.

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders statement that Congress is a sinking boat, Rai said “BJP need not worry about Congress. Instead, it should look into its own party. The BJP is stinking. The Congress has fulfilled all the promises made to the people. While BJP-led government at the centre and state has unkept the promises made to the people."