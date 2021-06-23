Karnataka govt ushering revolution in education, says MLA Appachu Ranjan

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that the department of collegiate education of the state government has provided tablet computers worth a total of Rs 1.55 lakh, to the students towards smart classes this year.

He was speaking at a programme held at the Government First Grade College in Madikeri on Wednesday.

Stating that the smart classes will bring about a revolution in the state in e-learning, he asked the students to become tech-savvy.

This will help them in the long run. Getting adapted to technology is very essential, he added.

This has been a necessity during the Covid-19 situation as well. In current times, the government's objective is to ensure the education of students. The government colleges have been provided better quality education compared to private institutions, said the MLA.

College principal Chitra said that online classes are being conducted for students currently.

For the convenience of students, several classrooms in the college have been upgraded to smart classes, she said.

All necessary software required for the learning has been installed in the tablet computers, she added.

Government Women's College principal D J Javarappa said that the state government has brought about a positive change in the field of education by providing tablet computers and facilitating smart classes for the students.

Every student should utilise the facilities and should contribute towards strengthening the nation, he said.

He further said, "Experienced teachers take the online classes for the students."

MLA visits vaccination centre

After the programme, MLA Appachu Ranjan visited the vaccination centre opened at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College and reviewed the progress of the vaccination drive.

He also directed the officials concerned to vaccinate health personnel on priority.

No person should be left out in the vaccination drive, he added.