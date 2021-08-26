Karnataka govt will complete its term, says Sadananda Gowda

There are no issues in the state government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The dissatisfaction related to the allocation of portfolios does not exist now. The government will complete its term, said MP D V Sadananda Gowda.

Speaking to reporters near Guddehosuru on Wednesday, he responded to a remark by Siddaramaiah who had said that the Bommai government will not remain for more days.

The MP said that the Congress party is like a boat stuck in a hurricane. As a result, Siddaramaiah’s head is spinning, he said.

DVS further said that all that Siddaramaiah wanted was a government vehicle. After he made sure that he will be the leader of the opposition, he made H D Kumaraswamy step down.

Those who are disillusioned by Congress and JD(S) have supported BJP, said the MP.

He added that BJP will be strengthened further in South India.

‘Initiate legal action’

Responding to the allegations on actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi of consuming drugs getting proved, Sadananda Gowda said that legal action should be initiated against them.

“This will be a warning sign for others. The social pandemic of drug trafficking should come to an end. African citizens are allegedly supplying drugs. Serious legal action should be initiated against them as well,” he added.