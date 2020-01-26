Karnataka: Grand Republic Day celebrations at Alva’s

To celebrate 71st Republic Day, Alva’s Education Foundation organised a grand ceremony which was witnessed by more than 30,000 audience in Vanajakshi K Shripathi Bhat amphitheatre at Puthige in Moodbidri on Sunday.

Patriotic fervour penetrated the atmosphere as students, embellished in the colours of national flag, lined up at the venue with miniature flags in hand.

March past by more than 2,400 NCC cadets from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, 400 Scouts and Guides Rovers and Rangers and 1,200 NSS volunteers was an attraction.

Students were dressed in T-shirts of colours of national flag and stood in such a way that from the aerial it resembled ‘India’ in textual form.

After unfurling the national flag, former IPS officer K Annamalai said the dream of former president A P J Abdul Kalam that India should become a super power by 2020 is still a distant dream.

The best way to realise his dream is through involving ourselves in the process of nation building and living a life of duty towards ourselves and the nation.