Karnataka health officials on alert as second monkeypox patient landed at Mangaluru airport

The 31-year-old Malayali who was confirmed to have contracted monkeypox had travelled to Kannur, Kerala, from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The district health officials are on alert and have begun contacting the monkeypox patient’s co-passengers in the flight from Dubai.

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh told DH that the patient from Dubai had arrived at the MIA on July 13. From the airport, he had travelled to his hometown in his family’s vehicle. The district official also said that the 31-year-old did not have any symptoms on arrival at the airport, and developed rashes on July 15.

The man was later admitted to a medical college hospital in Kannur. His blood work tested positive for monkeypox.

There were 191 passengers in the flight from Dubai, along with the monkeypox patient. The contact details of all passengers who travelled in the three rows close to the patient’s seat were collected. There were 10 passengers from Mangaluru, eight from Udupi and about 15 from Kasargod.

“We are isolating the passengers from Mangaluru. We have traced them; as of now they do not have any symptoms. They have been asked to contact us in case they develop any symptoms,” Dr Jagadeesh said.

Authorities at the airport have been screening passengers arriving from outside India for the past month. The passengers are checked for temperature and rashes on the body.

“Having realised that the said passenger was suffering from symptoms, I along with district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok held discussions with airport authorities regarding the screening,” Dr Jagadeesh said.

In-charge district health officer Dr B V Rajesh said: “The screening at the airport will continue. A ward with 10 beds has been reserved at the Wenlock District Hospital to treat any suspected case of monkeypox.”