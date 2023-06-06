Karnataka Home minister directs police to act against drug menace

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara set an ultimatum for police officers on Tuesday to curb the drug menace in the region by August 15.

The home minister said there is an increase in drug cases in Mangaluru and surrounding areas. “We will not tolerate the menace. The police will carry out a drive in Mangaluru and surrounding areas against drug peddlers and consumers. All measures should be taken to eradicate the menace and strict action will be taken against those involved in drug cartels,” he said.

Dr Parameshwara appealed to students and the general public to not fall prey to drug menace and also illegal activities like matka, gambling and other such harmful activities. “The public should join hands with the police in curtailing all illegal activities. Mangaluru is known as an education hub in the world. There is a need to bring back its past glory by creating a conducive atmosphere in the district,” Parameshwara said.

Compensation for victims

Home Minister said there were demands on releasing compensation for families of six to seven victims of communal murders like Masood, Deepak Rao, Fazil and Jaleel, that were reported in the district.

“A proposal on releasing compensation will be submitted to the government,” he said. To allegations that the accused involved in communal murder cases in the district were not registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Parameshwara said cases will be registered under UAPA on the court’s directions.

On Minister M B Patil’s demand to set up a new helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka’ in order to check hate crimes across the state, Home Minister said Congress’ manifesto was titled ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (A peaceful garden of all communities) and we want to restore peace in the state.

“I will speak to Patil on what context he tweeted the need to set up a helpline,” the home minister said.

He observed that there were enough laws to deal with provocative statements. On shifting the SP’s office to Puttur, the home minister said that the issue will be discussed and taken to its logical end within the framework of the law. He appealed to people not to take the law into their hands. If anyone takes the law into their hands, the police

will not remain silent spectators.

PSI scam

On the PSI scam, home minister said, “The stay has to be vacated and we are discussing with Advocate General on the next decision to be taken. We will look into the re-investigation of the Bitcoin scam. Whoever the accused is, action will be taken against them.”