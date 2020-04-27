Karnataka: Man held for sexual assault attempt

A youth who attempted to sexually assault a minor girl was arrested by the police.

Deepak (26), a resident of Bettadakadu of Nelyahudikeri, is the accused.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was on the way to her home.

Based on a complaint by the father of the victim, a case has been registered under Pocso Act by Siddapura police against the accused. The complaint stated that the accused tried to outrage her modesty.

Deepak, the accused, was involved in the kidnapping of a girl and was released on bail recently.

The accused has, in turn, submitted a complaint against Jabir, Najeeb and Bashir saying the three have tried to murder him. Complaints have been filed against the three and they have been arrested as well.