Karnataka: Man held for sexual assault attempt

Karnataka: Man held for sexual assault attempt

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura (Kodagu),
  • Apr 27 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 20:57 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A youth who attempted to sexually assault a minor girl was arrested by the police.

Deepak (26), a resident of Bettadakadu of Nelyahudikeri, is the accused.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was on the way to her home.

Based on a complaint by the father of the victim, a case has been registered under Pocso Act by Siddapura police against the accused. The complaint stated that the accused tried to outrage her modesty. 

Deepak, the accused, was involved in the kidnapping of a girl and was released on bail recently.

The accused has, in turn, submitted a complaint against Jabir, Najeeb and Bashir saying the three have tried to murder him. Complaints have been filed against the three and they have been arrested as well.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Siddapura
Kodagu
Karnataka
sexual assault

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 