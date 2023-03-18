Karnataka: Mangaluru all set to host 'Street Food Fiesta'

The city is all set to host 'Mangaluru Street Food Fiesta' under the leadership of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath from March 22 to 26.

The food festival will be held on one lane of the road stretches - Karavali Utsav Ground - Brahmashri Narayana Guru Circle – Mannagudda from 6 pm to 11 pm till March 25.

It will be a day-and-night event on March 26, coordinator Yathish Bykampady told reporters at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Friday.

Along with the mouth-watering cuisines of Tulu Nadu, the food festival will feature delicacies from Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala.

Over 200 stalls will be set up in which restaurants, ice cream makers, traditional food makers and communities will serve tasty delicacies.

The festival will also feature cultural programmes and four stages have been set up for the artistes to perform. Many celebrities from the film industry too will be participating in the event.

Special shows of mimicry, skits, street magic, karaoke, instrumental music, street circus, bicycle balance, buggy rides, zumba, fitness sports, body show and yoga will be presented during the festival.

Arrangements will be made for the visitors to celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries.

Chief coordinator Giridhar Shetty said that restaurants, caterers and others can use the opportunity to popularise their brands.