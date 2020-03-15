Karnataka: Marriage functions affected by Covid-19

As per the Central government recommended precautionary measures, the state government restricted public gatherings with more than 100 people.

The regulation had its impact on marriage functions in Kodagu as well. Only a handful of people attended the marriage of Gagan and Maitri held at Gowda Samaja on Sunday.

The parents said that close relatives too did not turn up, owing to the fear of coronavirus.

"As decided by the two families, one thousand invitations were distributed. A huge amount of money was spent on food. Only about a hundred people turned up," they said.

The families have decided to distribute the food which was left over, to the needy.

People who are arranging marriage functions in the last week of March and during April are confused about whether to go ahead with the event.

Without paying heed to the directions of the government, thousands of guests attended a grand marriage function held in Kaveri Hall on Saturday and Sunday.