Karnataka: Online Chess for coronavirus relief

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 20:59 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, in association with Mobile Premier League (MPL) and United Karnataka Chess Association, is conducting an online chess tournament to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

The tournament will be held on May 2 and 3, on the MPL app and all proceeds from the tournament (after accounting for prize money) will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Karnataka with respect to Covid-19, stated a press release.

This online Chess tournament is open to everyone across India for an entry fee of Rs 50. The total prize pool for the tournament is Rs 10 lakh and the first prize consists of Rs 1 lakh.

MPL currently has a userbase of over 40 million across the country and a large number of people are expected to participate in the tournament.

Registration for the tournament is open on MPL app. The app can be securely downloaded from MPL’s website - www.mpl.live - C T Ravi, Sports Minister, R Hanumantha, Secretary for the United Karnataka Chess Association and Srinivas Kiran, co-founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League stated in a press release.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Chess
Technology

