Karnataka: Plaint against organiser of educational workshop for making provocative speeches

A complaint has been registered at Vittal police station against an organiser of an educational workshop for allegedly making provocative speeches in the presence of schoolchildren.

An educational workshop was held at a hall in Adyanadka in Vittal police station limits on Saturday evening.

In a complaint Madhava Moolya from Kepu village said that a Janata school headmaster T R Naik along with Rafiq Master Athur and Nusruthul Islam Young Men's Association had organised an educational workshop at a private hall belonging to a religious organisation in Adyanadka in Vittal. He alleged that in the name of an educational workshop, the organisers made provocative speeches in such a way as to create conflict between the two communities, hurt the sentiments of the students. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under IPC Section 505 (2) read with 34.

It is said that a group of men allegedly belonging to Hindu organisations had entered into the hall where the workshop was in progress and questioned the purpose of the workshop for the Hindu students. The men allegedly asked the Hindu students to leave the hall and said that there was no need for a Muslim organisation to conduct a workshop for Hindu students and they know how to teach Hindu students to write the SSLC exam.

The organisers claimed that they had been organising an educational workshop for the last several years on how to prepare for the exams for SSLC and PU students. There was no preaching of the religion at the workshop.