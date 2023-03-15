Karnataka: Residents stage protest to raise funds for road work in Sullia

Demanding the development of Jattipalla-Kodialabailu-Dugaladka Road in Sullia, the residents staged a protest in order to raise funds

The protesters took out a march from Jattipalla Cross to Sullia Town Panchayat.

The protesters held a donation collection box to raise funds for road work as they marched with placards that read 'Namma Rasthe Namma Hakku', 'Development of Rural Roads for Development of the Country' and 'Repair Road for Smooth Flow of Traffic'.

They alleged that elected representatives are not responding to the demand for developing the stretch of the road.

''All the promises have remained unfulfilled. Even after becoming minister, the local MLA failed to take up the work on the road,'' they alleged.

Shambayya Pare, a farmer from the area, said that the local residents have been demanding the development of the road since the last 30 years.

There are 200 children from the area studying in schools and colleges. More than 500 people from the village travel to work, schools and colleges on a daily basis and are inconvenienced by the poor condition of the road.

Jattipalla-Dugaladka Rasthe Horata Samithi, comprising members from various political parties, have been demanding the repair of the road. If the authorities fail to repair the stretch, then the members have decided to take up the work on the 50-metre road every year by raising money.