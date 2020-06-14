Karnataka: 'Tourists' flout rules, throng Malnad region

Karnataka: 'Tourists' flout rules, throng Malnad region

A large number of tourists, riding motorbikes, were seen in Kottigehara on Sunday.

People in the Malnad region are perplexed as tourists from Mangaluru, Udupi, Bengaluru and other regions are thronging tourist places in Kottigehara, Devaramane and Charmadi Ghat, in large numbers, without caring about social distancing.

After the lockdown rules were relaxed, there is a rapid increase of tourists coming to the Malnad region from various cities of the state. Generally, the youth come in groups, riding their motorbikes, claiming themselves to be 'tourists'.

The local people have expressed their discontentment as the 'tourists' have not been following any norms with respect to the prevention of Covid-19, such as wearing masks.

Hundreds of such tourists are being spotted in Kottigehara and other places of interest in the Malnad region. Citizens have urged the officials concerned to take necessary action against the violators.

Also, the owners and staff of hotels and shops should maintain social distancing and take all possible precautionary measures such as the use of sanitisers to protect themselves and people from the tourists. The crowding of tourists during the time of SSLC examinations is not a good sign, said the people.

