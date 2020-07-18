Karnataka: United States National Science Foundation grant for NITK

National Institute of Technology, Karnataka (NITK), ranked 13th in NIRF ranking in the country) which has a collaboration with New York University (NYU) has received an International Research Experience for Students (IRES) grant from United States National Science of Foundation (NSF).

The Rs 2 crore grant is awarded for a period of three years to host 6 USA students at NITK for an internship each summer. NITK Director Professor K Umamaheshwar Rao said; “It is a great opportunity for students of both the countries for exploring new avenues in 3D printing with a focus on developing viable solutions for societal needs.”

Dr Mrityunjay Doddamani (NITK) and Prof Nikhil Gupta (NYU) will be directing this programme in their respective countries. This project aims to provide students a comprehensive experience of taking 3D printing research from the laboratory to industrial-scale realisation.

3D printing has the potential to change manufacturing scenario, says Prof Shrikantha Rao, Head of Mechanical Engineering at NITK. Dr Mrityunjay Doddamani emphasised the need for such programmes that can provide technical as well as cultural exposure to the students of top universities around the world in laboratories in Indian institutions.

The eight-week summer programme every year, which begins in 2021, will enable NITK students to interact with US students for research in NITK labs and provide opportunities for hands-on research, industry exposure, and cultural interactions, a press release stated.