Karnataka's new sand policy will promote illegal sand mining, says B Ramanath Rai

Former minister B Ramanath Rai has said that the new sand policy that aims at entrusting sand extraction to Karnataka State Mineral Corporation and Hutti Gold Mines will result in injustice to traditional sand extractors involved in sand extraction in the CRZ area in Dakshina Kannada.

The government’s new sand policy will promote illegal sand mining and will benefit only the rich and influential, he told media persons during a press meet at Congress Bhavana in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

He said the government should continue the old sand policy initiated by the previous Congress government wherein traditional sand extractors involved in sand extraction prior to 2011 are given permits on seniority basis to extract sand in CRZ area. In the non-CRZ area, tender-cum- auctioning of the blocks should be continued to extract sand.

The former minister said though no permits have been issued for sand extraction in CRZ areas in Dakshina Kannada district for the last nine months, the district is not facing any shortage of sand as illegal sand mining is carried out unabated in the district. He alleged that BJP leaders are also supporting such illegal sand extraction. The new policy announced by the BJP-led government is a conspiracy to help the rich. At present, 15 persons are engaged in sand extraction in non-CRZ area in Dakshina Kannada as per the old policy guidelines of tender and action. The applications of 30 persons are being scrutinised for issuing permits to carry out sand extraction in non-CRZ areas in the district, he said.

Owing to the sand policy of the Congress government, the royalty paid to the government had increased in Dakshina Kannada. In 2013-14, Rs 3-crore royalty was paid which was increased to Rs 3.47 crore in 2014-15, Rs 5.11 crore in 2015-16. In 2019-20, the royalty collected was Rs 5.25 crore.

This year. only 1.5-crore royalty has been collected due to the extraction being carried out only in non-CRZ areas.

DCC President Harish Kumar urged the Centre to clarify on the hike in the price of petroleum products when the crude oil prices have slashed in the international market. Further, he said no subsidy is paid for the LPG cylinders for the last three months.