Kasturba Hospital introduces consultation via video call

Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital Dr Avinash Shetty said that the hospital had introduced consultation via video call service for patients with effect from Monday.

The restrictions being in place in order to control the spread of Covid-19 were preventing patients from consulting doctors for follow up. Realising the difficulties of patients, the management decided to introduce consultation via video consultation services.

MyTeleOPD video consultation provides a powerful platform to engage with patients and provide consultations anytime, anywhere and on any device. Doctors and patients can now use telemedicine over video consultation application without downloading or installing an app, as it works readily on smartphones.

MyTeleOPD video consultation allows patients to stay connected with their doctors from the comfort of their homes.

The doctors' will provide teleconsultation or video call consultation and medical advice through the phone. People can contact specialist doctors in all the departments from Monday to Friday between 9 am to 4 pm by calling: 080 47192235.

Trauma and Emergency services will be functional as usual 24X7.