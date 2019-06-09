Kateeel temple income rises by Rs 41.54 lakh

The annual income of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple has increased by Rs 41,54,397 during 2018-18.

The temple has earned an annual income of Rs 24.22 crore during the fiscal. It was Rs 23.80 crore in the previous year. The temple is under the Muzrai department. In terms of income, the temple has been ranked third in the district and fifth in the state.

Out of Rs 24.22 crore, Rs 21.08 crore has been utilised. In the previous year, out of Rs 23.80 crore income, a total income of Rs 20.06 crore had been utilised.

A large chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from the performance of various sevas, followed by hundi collections and offerings.

Barring Ekadashi, three Chandika Homas are offered daily. The temple has collected Rs 10.27 crore from on an average, 1,000 hoovina pooje, 12 ranga pooje, and other sevas.

In addition, it has raised Rs 4.31 crore from hundi collections, Rs 1 crore from Yakshagana and Rs 3.2 crore from various other offerings, including offerings made for ‘Annadana’ and ‘Vidyadana’.

A sum of Rs 4 crore has been received as interest from the deposits in various banks.

The temple has spent Rs 5.8 crore for the salaries of outsourced employees of the temple and commission for priests.

In addition, Rs 4.5 crore has been utilised for the wages of employees of the educational institutions run under the temple, Rs 3.16 crore for meals, and Rs 2.2 crore for various other development works.

The temple has donated Rs 75 lakh for the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.