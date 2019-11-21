Kateel asks party workers to focus on challenges

The BJP workers should commit themselves to facing the challenges while remaining united, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday.

Nalin Kumar was addressing the gathering in a programme organised to felicitate him by the BJP district committee at Ranganna Chatra on Basavanahalli main road.

He said BJP believes in the ideology that the party is greater than a person and country is greater than the party. “BJP has developed due to the ideologies of veteran leaders in the party. The party workers should keep this in mind and should inculcate noble virtues,” he said.

Nalin Kumar said that he had conducted statewide tours and had met BJP workers in all districts. He exuded confidence on BJP winning in all 15 seats in by-elections. He said the BJP led government had managed the flood situation well.

BJP State General Secretary and district in-charge minister C T Ravi said the BJP had entrusted the responsibility to develop leadership in the party in the state to Kateel.

Ravi alleged that conspiracies are being hatched to land BJP in controversies. The row over the circular on Dr B R Ambedkar is a recent example. It is not correct to call Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar as anti-Ambedkar. BJP will face this false propaganda and prove its opponents wrong, he said and added some people are waiting to topple the BJP government.

BJP leaders Bhanuprakash, Jeevaraj, D S Suresh, Belliprakash, M P Kumaraswamy, M K Pranesh, Sujatha Krishnappa and Vijay Kumar were present.