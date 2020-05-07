Kateel flays Siddaramaiah over criticism of economic relief package

BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel lashed out at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for criticising the economic relief package announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He said that the package announced by the government provides relief to different sections of the society. It was not right on the part of Siddaramaiah, who had served as CM in the past, to criticise without any base.

“It is surprising that former CM has no knowledge as to how much a farmer spends in order to cultivate flowers. Siddaramaiah's declaration that farmers spend Rs 50 lakh per acre, showed his lack of knowledge,” Kateel said.

He advised Siddaramaiah to think twice before making such statements. This is like Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of 'extracting' gold from potato. Whether, Siddaramaiah is set out to extract gold from flowers? he asked. It is unfortunate that Siddaramaiah and Congress indulge in cheap politics during the time of crisis.

Highlighting the farmers' suicide during Congress government in the state, Nalin Kumar sought to know why he (Siddaramaiah) did not announce any relief package for the farmers then?