Kateel temple starts e-ticket for darshan

Nearly 2,500 devotees with the help of e-tickets offered prayers at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple when the temple opened its doors to the public on Sunday.

Kateel temple, considered as an integral part of the temple tourism itinerary, has introduced the e-ticket system on the lines of special darshan module of Sri Venkateshwara Temple at Tirupathi. The e-ticket can be availed from the temple website— http://www.kateeldevi.in

The software directs devotees to visit the temple at a specified time for darshan. For every 15 minutes, 60 devotees are allowed inside the temple from 7.30 am to 7.30 pm. The e-ticket is mandatory for those coming from outside the district.

When the number of devotees visiting the temple increases in the coming days, the e-ticket will be mandatory for all, stated the temple management committee.

Thermal screening and use of sanitisers had been made mandatory for devotees. The temple offers only darshana to devotees. No sevas are allowed as per the guidelines of the government, said temple sources.