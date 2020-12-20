Kathalekad Champion League from January 8

Kathalekad Champion League, a cricket tournament, will be held from January 8 to 10, said KCL tournament committee.

The tournament is being organised to encourage rural youths to take part in the sport.

The players from Kadagadalu Gram Panchayat and Ibnivalavadi and Hulithala are allowed to play. A total of nine franchise teams will take part, said organising committee president B N Rajesh Rai and secretary Mustafa.

The winners will get Rs 44,444, Rs 22,222 and Rs 11,111 respectively, along with an attractive trophy.