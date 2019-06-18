Kaup cyclone shelter opened

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande inaugurated the cyclone shelter, constructed with World Bank funds at an estimated cost of Rs 2.45 crore, at the Government Model Higher Primary School at Kaup on Tuesday.

The minister, addressing the gathering, said that such shelters were being constructed in the coastal districts of Karnataka.

“In Udupi, two shelters were built at approximately Rs 5.05 crore. To shift the victims of cyclone and other natural calamities, a 45-km road will be laid in the districts. The work to develop 15 beach roads, a bridge at Manooru and a connecting road to the bridge has been taken up at Rs 13.5 crore,” he added.

There are separate rooms for men and women along with separate toilet facilities. In addition, arrangement has been made for a kitchen. A total of 750 cyclone victims can be accommodated in the building. There are separate facilities for senior citizens and specially abled people on the ground floor.

A well was sunk to supply water to the shelter. In addition, an overhead tank and an underground sump were constructed to store water. Rooftop solar panels were installed to supply power.

“The work on the cyclone shelter began in January 2018. It is a multi-purpose building. When not in use for victims of natural calamities, the building can be converted into a school,” the minister suggested.

Deshpande said that another sub-division will be sanctioned to Udupi by keeping Udupi as headquarters. “Administrative approval has been given for a Mini Vidhana Soudha in the newly formed Kaup taluk. The funds will be released shortly,” he added.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon presided over the programme.