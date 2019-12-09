Kaveri Kalakshetra hall to get facelift soon

Kaveri Kalakshetra hall in Madikeri will finally get a facelift. An action plan has been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore under a special grant of the state government to take up development work.

The Kaveri Kalakshetra hall building will be repaired and the roof and floor of the hall will be renovated, said CMC Commissioner M L Ramesh.

The hall was constructed at the district headquarters even before Independence and it provided a platform for various cultural programmes.

Owing to the deplorable condition of the building, there was fear among the organisers to host programmes in the hall.

The cracked walls, broken window and doors, pathetic condition of the roof were attracting negative opinion of the visitors.

Though CMC had earmarked funds in its annual budget for the construction of Kaveri Kalakshetra two years ago, it has not materialised so far. The members had expressed displeasure at the failure of the government to release the grants in spite of submitting memorandum several times in the past.

The commissioner said, “Technical inputs from PWD have been sought for the renovation of the Kaveri Kalakshetra hall. An action plan has been prepared and the tender will be floated for the work shortly. The hall will also have new seating arrangements after the renovation work.”

Nagara Hitharakshana Vedike President Ravi Gowda said, “Kaveri Kalakshetra hall was crying for attention without any maintenance. A suitable platform should be provided for young talents and artistes after the renovation of Kaveri Kalakshetra.”

The local residents have urged the authorities to rent out Kaveri Kalakshetra hall for marriage functions to increase the income of the CMC.

Artist Raju from Kushalnagar said, “There is no dearth of artistes in Kodagu district. However, there are no platforms for the artistes to showcase their talent. The demand for Ranga Mandira and theatres in the district has not been fulfilled.”