Kavoor lake to be rejuvenated for rainwater harvesting

Kavoor lake popularly called ‘Devara kere’ will be developed under Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

Breaking ground for the Kavoor lake rejuvenation for rainwater harvesting and recreation, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that the lake will be developed at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

As per the records, the lake covered a vast area of 8.32 acres. However, owing to encroachment, the extent of the lake has reduced to five acres. There is possibility of further encroachment if the lake is kept untouched. The work should commence immediately, he added.

He said the development of the lake will help in improving the groundwater table in the area. The lake will be developed as a tourist spot.

Mayor Divakar said various development works will be taken up under the Smart City Mission in Mangaluru city. Quality works should be taken up.

As a part of the rejuvenation works, a dedicated cycle track will come up along the bund of Kavoor lake. The lake will be dredged under the project. In addition, the project includes building a walking track, park, public toilet and vehicle parking facility.

The lake will be fenced and there will be an entry plaza. Even the landscaping work will be taken up.

An urban plaza with utility block which houses public facilities like toilets, drinking water unit will be developed at the entrance in the northwest side of the lake. The existing stepwell will be enhanced. The work on chain link fencing will be taken up to protect the lake from further encroachment.

The lake was polluted owing to the waste entering it, which had resulted in the growth of algae and other weeds. Garbage, plastic covers, bottles, metal, glass pieces, were thrown near the lake bund which gradually entered into the lake.

Deputy Mayor Janaki alias Vedavathi, Kavoor Kere Abhivrudhi Seva Trust President Deepak Poojary and others were present.