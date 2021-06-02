KCCI appeals to Kota Srinivas Poojary to relax Covid-19 restrictions after June 7

The Kanara Chambers of Commerce of Industry (KCCI) has appealed to District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to relax certain lockdown restrictions after June 7.

In a memorandum, KCCI President Isaac Vas said that the KCCI appreciates the government's decision of lockdown considering the severity of the situation, both in the state and the Dakshina Kannada district. Though the lockdown has mainly been successful across the district from a healthcare point of view, the trade and commerce are hit hard, and a few industries are bleeding during this lockdown period. On the other hand, the common man has also been suffering heavily.

On a positive note, in the last few days, Dakshina Kannada has seen a drop in Covid-19 cases being reported. The peak of around 1,500 cases per day has been reduced to about 750 cases per day. The vaccination drive in the district is also picking up. More than 4.5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the district so far.

The KCCI has appealed to the minister to permit all commercial establishments to function with a 50 per cent workforce. Even industries should be permitted to function. The present bank timings are inconvenient and may be revised to say 8 am to 12 noon to suit both the trade and general public, said the KCCI president.

While considering the lifting of lockdown, the government may revise the office timings (reduced or staggered working hours), if required. Also, the weekend curfew can be imposed for a few more weeks till the total positivity rate and total oxygen bed occupancy are within manageable limits, said Isaac Vas.