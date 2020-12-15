'Keep aside feelings of inferiority on language to save Arebhashe'

Culture will be at stake if small, regional languages seize to exist, opined retired principal Bariyanda Joyappa.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Arebhashe Day and Arebhashe Yakshagana Talamaddale Koota organised by Karnataka Arebhashe Cultural and Literary Academy, held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Madikeri on Tuesday.

Quoting linguistics expert Ganesh N Devi, he said that around 400 languages out of 780 languages in the country are on the verge of extinction.

“Everyone, including those who are highly qualified in terms of education and are in a good position, should speak in their mother tongue. One should not feel inferior about Arebhashe,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Arebhashe Cultural and Literary Academy chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said that December 11 is the Foundation Day of the academy and the day is observed as Arebhashe Day.

He remembered stalwarts such as T G Muduru, M G Kaveramma, Prof Kodi Kushalappa Gowda, Dr Kaveri Mane Bojappa and Katratana Belyappa who had worked for the setting up of the academy.

Stating that Arebhashe language needs to find a place in textbooks as Tulu, he said the popularity of Arebhashe should be increased by using the language in Yakshagana and various forms of literature.

Efforts will be on to obtain ISO recognition for Arebhashe. The Arebhashe Day is being observed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and various other places as well, he said and added that several programmes are planned on the occasion of the decennial celebrations of Arebhashe Academy.

Kodagu Gowda Samaja Federation chairman Soortale Somanna said that the Kodagu Gowda Samaja will organise programmes in Arebhashe.

Kodagu Gowda Mahila Okkoota former president Radha Yadava recommended teaching Arebhashe to children.

The language should become part of their curriculum, she added.

Arebhashe Academy register Chinnaswamy, members Baitadka Janaki Bellyappa, Smitha Amritaraj, Chokkadi Prema Raghavaiah, Dhananjaya Agolikaje, Dambekodi S Anand, Dr K C Dayanand, A T Kusumadhar, Purushottama Kirlaya and Kodagu Gowda Yuva Vedike president Paikera Manohara Madappa were present.

An Arebhashe Yakshagana Talamaddale ‘Panchavati Prasanga’ was performed on the occasion.