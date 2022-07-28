‘Keep Hindus safe’: BJP under fire after party worker’s murder in Karnataka

Violence erupted in Bellare town of the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday as the ruling BJP faced the ire of Hindu nationalists after a Yuva Morcha member was hacked to death on Tuesday night.

Police had to resort to lathicharge after protesters resorted to stone-pelting when the body of Praveen Nettaru was taken out in a procession from the Puttur government hospital to Bellare, where he was killed.

BJP cadres turned against their own government, accusing leaders of failing to keep Hindus safe. Activists heckled and almost attacked several BJP leaders who came to offer condolences to the grieving family.

Nettaru (32) was killed in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne assailants. Some suspect the murder is in retaliation for the killing of a teen, Mohammed Masood, a week ago.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the local MP, was at the receiving end of the fury as agitators punctured his car and almost toppled it. He managed to leave with the help of the police.

“We will give a befitting reply by arresting all the accused involved in the murder,” Kateel said.

The crowd shouted slogans against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhar Bhat, calling him a ‘dongi’ (cheat). Minister V Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Dakshina Kannada, Fisheries Minister S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor were asked to go back by the crowd.

As tension gripped the region, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan M issued prohibitory orders till Thursday midnight in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks. All shops and establishments at BC Road, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks downed shutters during the day.

At least four activists were injured in the police crackdown to prevent the mob from pelting stones at a mosque in Bellare. There was lathicharge after some miscreants started pelting stones at a mutton stall near the mosque.

Earlier in the day, stones were pelted at a KSRTC bus in Bolwar near Puttur, a two-wheeler and a mobile shop near Bellare bus stand where Nettaru’s body was kept.

Attempts by Bhat, Kasargod BJP president Kuntaru Ravish Tantri and other local leaders to pacify the crowd did not yield any results.

RSS Prantha Saha Prachar Pramukh N Seetharam announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Nettaru’s family. “The BJP government and police must take stringent steps to ensure that such incidents do not repeat,” Seetharam stressed while addressing the gathering during a condolence meeting.

Activists were also seen holding boxes and raising money for the Nettaru’s family. The final rites were conducted in front of his house.

ADGP Alok Kumar (Law and Order) visited Bellare in the evening and took stock of the situation.