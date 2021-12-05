Keep strict vigil in schools, colleges: Pavan Pemmaiah

The Covid-19 scare has created panic among the people. The district administration and health department should keep a strict vigil at schools and colleges in the district, said Kodagu Rakshana Vedike president Pavan Pemmaiah.

Pavan Pemmaiah said that the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Karnataka has raised concerns.

Further, Covid-19 cases are on the rise in neighbouring Kerala. The district administration should strengthen surveillance, he said.

Some schoolchildren and college students are suffering from fevers. The district administration should take the issue seriously. Testing should be conducted in schools and colleges. Covid appropriate behaviour of maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and use of sanitisers should be strictly followed, he said.

He alleged that a few school and college managements are showing a negligent attitude in spite of illness among the students.

The state government has already issued guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19. However, tourists have failed to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour in the district. The district administration should also keep a vigil on the tourists and those arriving from outside the country, he said.