Keeping children safe from drugs stressed

Indian Coast Guard observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the year’s theme, ‘Health for Justice, Justice for Health’ at its headquarters at Panambur on Wednesday.

Ramakanth Kunthe, deputy controller, Drug Control Department inaugurated the programme, which had officers at the Coast Guard, men in uniform and civilian employees participated in it.

Shankar Naik, assistant drug controller, highlighted that today’s children and youth are stressed up in their day-to-day life, which is exposing them to potential risk of drug abuse. The same can be tended to at an early age by providing good family support, spending quality time with the kids and being role models for them to follow, he added.

In his address, officiating Commander of the Coast Guard Karnataka R K Sharma stressed upon building up a strong bond between children and parents.

District Medical Officer, Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Harsha M R also delivered a talk cum presentation on production to drug abuse, basic principles of prevention, classification of substance abuse and drugs for abuse.

In addition, an anti-drug awareness march from the district headquarters to the adjacent areas was taken out. Pamphlets in local language were also distributed to interior areas.

A community interaction programme with fishermen and groups vulnerable to drug abuse and HIV was conducted at Ullal.