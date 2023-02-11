‘Kendonians’ play to be staged at St Aloysius College on February 11

The 22nd show of critically-acclaimed play, Kendonians, will be staged at the LCRI Hall in St Aloysius College on Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, St Aloysius College Principal Fr Praveen Martis said.

Members of team Astitva and students of Ranga Adhyayana Kendra, SAC, are acting in the play, Fr Praveen Martis and Fr Alvin Serrao told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday.

Incidentally, Kendonians is one among the 77 plays selected out of 960 submissions to be staged at 10 places across India as part of National School of Drama’s prestigious 22nd worldwide theatrical festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav said Christy Neenasam of Astitva.

The 25th show of Kendonians, directed by Arun Lal, will be staged at Rajahmundry, Andra Pradesh on February 20, Christy said.

Astitva is a group of young theatre enthusiasts active since 2018. They have taken part in 10 national theater festivals, 12 multilingual theater festivals and one international theater festival in Dubai.

Seven members of the group have received awards for their contributions in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani theatre.