Kerala authorities seal borders connecting Karnataka

The Kerala authorities have closed all the border roads connecting Kerala and Karnataka by dumping soil on the road.

When the lockdown was announced across the country, Kerala had the highest number of Covid patients. Accordingly, Dakshina Kannada authorities had closed the border roads by dumping the soil.

Now, when the cases have increased in DK, Kerala authorities have closed the roads.

The residents of Kerala were traveling via roads in Muguli, Beripadavu in Kanyana to Kerala from Karnataka.

In the backdrop of the SSLC exams, the soil dumped at the road in Muguli was cleared to facilitate the movement of students from Kerala studying in Karnataka to write the exam in Karnataka.

However, within 24 hours of clearing the soil, the authorities from Kerala had dumped soil on the road to block the road.