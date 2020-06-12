KES waives Rs 70 lakh fee of students

Kundapura Education Society (KES), headed by Byndoor MLA B M Sukumar Shetty, has decided to waive Rs 70 lakh fee of the students, pursuing their studies in the four institutions run by the society, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr B B Hegde First Grade College, R N Shetty PU College, V K R Acharya and HMM English Medium Primary Schools collectively enrol over 4,000 students.

Sukumar Shetty said, "The people are in distress due to the pandemic and the lockdown. Thus, we decided to waive Rs 70 lakh out of the total Rs 1.5 crore fees to be paid by students during the academic year-end. Students, who have lost parents, will get a complete waiver. Those, with one parent, will be asked to pay 50% fee and there is a special concession for poor students. The fee will be collected from those who can afford it."

The society has been spending Rs 45 lakh towards the salary of teachers, staff, maintenance of vehicles among others.

“We never collected fees forcibly from parents. We are not one of those educational institutions engaged in competition with other institutions. We want to impart quality education to children from rural areas. We are only serving the society,” MLA Sukumar Shetty said.