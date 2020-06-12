KGF demands relief package for coffee growers

Karnataka Growers' Federation (KGF) claimed that the work in coffee plantations might come to a halt if the Central government does not announce a relief package for coffee growers, who are affected by lockdown.

The entire coffee industry is in turmoil and the condition of the growers and workers, depending on the business, is pitiable, Karnataka Growers' Federation (KGF) president U M Theerthamallesh said.

Pointing out that the coffee growers have not been considered in the Rs 20 lakh-crore package by the Central government, he said that earlier, the coffee growers experienced huge losses due to floods. Now, the Covid-19 situation has added to their difficulties.

He lamented that though the problems of the growers had been brought to the notice of the Commerce Ministry, Ministry of Finance, MP and the MLAs of the region it was of little help.

"Banks are not providing loans to the growers who have not repaid the previous loans and are mounting pressure to clear the dues. There is a shortage of labourers in coffee curing units. If coffee is not cured at the right time, there will be a loss of quality. The coffee exporters have cut the quantity of coffee to be exported by 21,000 tonnes, resulting in a loss of Rs 400 crore," Theerthamallesh said and added that all these reasons might lead to stagnation in activities in the coffee plantations.