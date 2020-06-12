Khader: 7-day quarantine for outsiders in M’lore constituency

At a time when institutional quarantine for those arriving from other states seems like a thing of the past, Mangalore MLA U T Khader has initiated a parallel seven-day institutional quarantine in his constituency.

“When the government relaxed the rules, I knew for sure this will cause a rift among neighbours and also in villages. Thus, with the help of all gram panchayats and all urban local bodies, we made all arrangements to accommodate people with travel history in our jurisdiction,” Khader said at a phone-in-programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV editorial office on Friday.

“All hostels in Mangalore Assembly constituency are being utilised for institutional quarantine. Two hotels are also booked for those not keen on staying in the hostels. The throat swab samples will also be tested, by pooling in samples at a nominal price, at the Covid labs of private medical colleges. Around 50 people, who had arrived from Maharashtra and Gujarat, have completed the quarantine and have tested negative for Covid 19. They returned to their house without any fear,” he said.

Belma GP Development Officer (PDO) is the nodal officer for the institutional quarantine. All those who arrive from other states should register at the Belma panchayat, where they will be allotted hostels for quarantine. The nodal office at Belma works round-the-clock. As Ullal CMC has no hostels in its jurisdiction, they are in charge of cleaning hostels, Khader said.

“The food should be arranged by relatives of those quarantined,” he said. Awareness is needed among people to contain Covid-19. Testing should have been doubled with the relaxation of lockdown.

Replying to calls, he said the issue of funds and sanitisers at ATMs will be brought to the government’s attention.

An Anganwadi worker alleged that they are not given immunity kits by the Ayush department. The MLA, in turn, promised to speak to Ayush officials.