Khader flays move to dilute RTI Act through amendment

Condemning the central government’s move to dilute Right to Information (RTI) Act by introducing amendment to it, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader urged the government to withdraw the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons here, on Wednesday, he said the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2019, takes away the stature of information commissioners from equivalent of election commissioners, with their salaries and service conditions to be specified by the government. Any query sought under RTI can be denied by the central government.

“The amendment is a tragedy to the country and is dangerous to democracy.”

He urged the members of various organisations and social activists to appeal to the centre to withdraw the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, through deputy commissioner. Earlier, all the information from Election Commission could be collected through RTI, which has been denied under the amendment Bill.

The proposed amendments are aimed at undermining the independence of information commissions, thereby diluting widely used framework for transparency, he felt.

Additional schools

Khader said that English medium has been introduced in three additional Government schools in Mangaluru Assembly constituency—Government Schools at Babbukatte, Balepuni H Kallu and Amblamogaru.

Initially, the government had started English medium in five government schools in each Assembly constituency in the districit.

Owing to the demand from SDMCs, three additional schools were included in Mangaluru Assembly constituency. The textbooks will be supplied by the state government. Teachers have been trained to teach in English medium schools, he said.

Vector-borne diseases

The MLA urged the public to cooperate with the district administration in containing vector-borne diseases in the district. Pamphlets should be distributed in all the schools and colleges, to create awareness on vector-borne diseases and also to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings. People should ensure that water do not remain stagnant in their surroundings.

Rs 1,000-cr scam

Khader said toppling the coalition government in the state was a Rs 1,000-crore scam.

“The people’s mandate during the Assembly election was in favour of coalition government. Disgruntled MLAs were taken in a special flight to Mumbai and lodged in a posh hotel. The centre claims that black money was checked after demonetisation. Where did the money come from for taking care of the MLAs?”

He said let the BJP accept the fact before people that it had spent Rs 1000 crore for toppling the coalition government.

The government was toppled by misusing the constitutional agencies, Khader added.