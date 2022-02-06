Khader inspects Ullal taluk office

Mangalore MLA U T Khader inspects the Ullal taluk office in Natekal.

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said work on providing basic facilities to the Ullal taluk office in Natekal had begun.

Ullal taluk has 23 villages at present and the taluk office will start functioning within a month. The old health centre building will be converted into a taluk office, he added.

The setting up of the taluk office will ensure easy access to the taluk office for the 23 villages, said Khader.

"Ullal taluk was announced one year ago. The tahsildar and other officials need to be appointed. In the beginning, Mangaluru tahsildar will be in charge of Ullal taluk," said the MLA.

Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan, Tahsildar Purandara Hegde and others were present.

