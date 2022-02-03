Khader urges Railways to have multifaith prayer rooms in all stations

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader on Wednesday urged the Railways to have multifaith prayer rooms in all railway stations.

He was responding to the controversy surrounding the discovery of a makeshift prayer hall for members of the Muslim community in the Majestic railway station.

He said the beauty of Indian culture was the unity in diversity seen in the country.

The railways should thus send a message of communal harmony by having multifaith prayer rooms in all railway stations, he added.

Khader also took the government to task for not ordering an enquiry into the vandalism that took place in the makeshift prayer hall at the railway station.

To another query, he said the video clippings of students wielding lethal weapons in Ballalbagh, which went viral on social media, will send a wrong message to parents.

“Eventually, it will be a huge loss for Mangaluru,” he warned.