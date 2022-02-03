Khader urges Railways to have multifaith prayer rooms

Khader urges Railways to have multifaith prayer rooms in all stations

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 03 2022, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 01:23 ist

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Legislative Assembly U T Khader on Wednesday urged the Railways to have multifaith prayer rooms in all railway stations. 

He was responding to the controversy surrounding the discovery of a makeshift prayer hall for members of the Muslim community in the Majestic railway station.

He said the beauty of Indian culture was the unity in diversity seen in the country.

The railways should thus send a message of communal harmony by having multifaith prayer rooms in all railway stations, he added.

Khader also took the government to task for not ordering an enquiry into the vandalism that took place in the makeshift prayer hall at the railway station.

To another query, he said the video clippings of students wielding lethal weapons in Ballalbagh, which went viral on social media, will send a wrong message to parents.

“Eventually, it will be a huge loss for Mangaluru,” he warned.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

U T Khader
urges Railways
multifaith prayer rooms
railway stations
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

 