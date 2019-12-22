Khader visits Pejawar seer, says pontiff is recovering

MLA U T Khader said that all should pray for the recovery of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the seer, who is undergoing treatment at KMC in Manipal, the former minister said that the seer was showing all signs of recovery.

Retorting to a query over the present turmoil in Mangaluru, Khader appealed to the government to allow peace to prevail in the district.

“The state government has failed to maintain law and order and to patch up the failure the government is indulged in blame game”.

Khader said he would not comment on the criticism made against him as he was sure of the confusions created by the government. He requested the people who are indulging in spreading rumour not to mislead others and to allow development in the district.

He added that he met home minister, who had promised to go to the root cause of the riots in the region. Once the cause is known, the guilty will be punished, he added.

Khader said that the clash between the agitators and the police had resulted in police firing leading to the death of two persons.

He insisted on a thorough enquiry into police firing.

Divine blessings sought

Devotees prayed to the gods and sought divine blessings to ease the breathing problem faced by Pejawar seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami on Saturday.

Many performed ‘Dhanvanthari Havan’ in various shrines in the town.

Special prayers were also held at Udupi Krishna Mutt, Anantheshwara Temple and Chandramouleshwara Temple on Car Street.

Junior seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami has urged the devotees not to panic. Quoting doctors treating the seer, the junior seer said there was 30% recovery in the seer’s health.

‘’As per doctors’ advice, our senior seer may have to be under observation for two more days’’, he said.

According to sources in BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Udupi to call on Pejawar seer after the curfew is lifted in Mangaluru.