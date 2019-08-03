Khader writes to CM against official transfers

MLA U T Khader has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to transfer City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil and other officers who have tirelessly worked to check illegal activities in Dakshina Kannada.

He told reporters on Saturday that unauthorised game centres and massage parlours have been shut down. “To ensure sand is available cheaper, the sand bazaar app has been introduced. The ZP CEO, deputy commissioner and the SP are among officers who have been working effectively in the district and should not be transferred. The police commissioner has been transferred but not replaced,” he pointed out.

“Water released from Maharashtra has caused floods in Belagavi, which has no district in-charge minister. Even before allocation of ministerial portfolios, the chief minister is transferring officers,” he alleged.

‘Guard human life’

Khader also wrote to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari to construct a raised railings (with a fibre glass) on the bridge across River Nethravathi, on NH 66, at Jeppinamogaru. He said the number of suicides from the bridge is on rise. The raised railings would prevent people from easily jumping into the river.

“The railings should also be high enough to prevent people from dumping trash and garbage into the river. Additionally, street lights and CCTV cameras should be installed on the bridges to monitor the activity,” the MLA suggested.

“Unscrupulous and rampant animal waste and garbage disposal has already polluted the river and the sea, thereby threatening the marine life also,” he said in his letter.