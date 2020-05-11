KIADB reaches out to doorstep of land losers

KIADB reaches out to doorstep of land losers with compensation

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:06 ist
KIADB officials reached the house of retired teacher Alfred D’Cunha who was moving around using a wheelchair, to hand over the cheque at Permude.

At a time when beneficiaries are forced to run from pillar to post in order to avail compensation for their land acquired for developmental works, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Mangaluru has been paying compensation at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The KIADB had acquired 962 acres of land in Permude Kuthethoor, Thokoor villages as part of the fourth phase of expansion of MRPL. After completing the land acquisition process, the release of compensation amount was kept pending.

Those who lost their land had to visit the KIADB office in Baikampady to receive the compensation amount. With the lockdown announced to check the spread of Covid-19, the land losers were not able to visit the office and claim the amount.

As a majority of the land documents were in the name of senior citizens, they were unable to reach the office due to ill-health and lack of transportation facility.

KIADB special land acquisition officer Binoy P K, on realising the difficulties faced by the senior citizens and those suffering from ill-health, decided to reach out to them.

Accordingly, a team of officials have been visiting the houses, completing all the process and issuing cheques for compensation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
compensation
Mangaluru
Lockdown
KIADB

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 