KIADB reaches out to doorstep of land losers with compensation

At a time when beneficiaries are forced to run from pillar to post in order to avail compensation for their land acquired for developmental works, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Mangaluru has been paying compensation at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The KIADB had acquired 962 acres of land in Permude Kuthethoor, Thokoor villages as part of the fourth phase of expansion of MRPL. After completing the land acquisition process, the release of compensation amount was kept pending.

Those who lost their land had to visit the KIADB office in Baikampady to receive the compensation amount. With the lockdown announced to check the spread of Covid-19, the land losers were not able to visit the office and claim the amount.

As a majority of the land documents were in the name of senior citizens, they were unable to reach the office due to ill-health and lack of transportation facility.

KIADB special land acquisition officer Binoy P K, on realising the difficulties faced by the senior citizens and those suffering from ill-health, decided to reach out to them.

Accordingly, a team of officials have been visiting the houses, completing all the process and issuing cheques for compensation.