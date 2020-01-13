Kidnap of student: 5 get life imprisonment

A city court sentenced five youths to life imprisonment after declaring them guilty of kidnapping and making life threats to a student of a college in Mukka in Surathkal Police Station limits.

The accused youths are identified as Khader Safwa, Ahmmed Hussain of Jyothinagara in Moodbidri, Sayyed Afridi of Marakada, Mohammed Muksith of Kunjathbail and Mohammed Tabsheer of Panjimogaru.

The accused youth had kidnapped Razik, a student of a college in Mukka in 2015. Razik who wanted to sell his mobile phone had posted a photo on an online marketplace.

The five accused who had invited him for price negotiations kidnapped him in the pretext of withdrawing money from an ATM and paying him for the mobile phone.

Later, they forcibly took away his mobile phone, assaulted him and also made life threats. A case in this regard was registered at Surathkal Police Station.

Inspectors Cheluvaraju and Manjunath had submitted a charge sheet to the court. The fourth additional district and sessions court judge Ramalinge Gowda who heard the case convicted all the five. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 6,000 each on the accused.