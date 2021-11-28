Kidnapped boy rescued by police

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Nov 28 2021, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 19:30 ist

A 14-year-old boy who was kidnapped for allegedly using black magic, from Vayakol in Kakkabbe, was rescued by the police. 

The swift action by the police to rescue the child led to the arrest of kidnappers Mohammed Rafi, Siyab and Hamsa. 

The child was kidnapped on Saturday at 5 pm. The child's father had filed a complaint in the Napoklu police station on Sunday morning. 

On the direction of Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Madikeri DySP Gajendra Prasad and other police personnel were successful in arresting the kidnappers. 

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody. 

