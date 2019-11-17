Kids have a gala time at Orphanage Olympics

It was a day to remember and cherish for 600 enthusiastic children residing in 12 different orphanages in and around the city.

The children felt a sense of freedom and relaxed, as they mingled freely, rejoiced, played and danced with children from other orphanages at the Orphanage Olympics organised by the Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central and Rotaract Club at Canara High School, Urwa, on Sunday.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, who inaugurated the Olympics, lauded the community services rendered by the Rotary by providing a suitable platform and equal opportunity to orphans to showcase their hidden skills in sports and talents in cultural activities.

Voluntary service organisations should strive to eliminate social inequality, said the legislator and promised cooperation from the Mangaluru City Corporation to Rotary to conduct community development projects.

Dr Devdas Rai, chairman of the organising committee, said that the event was a part of their community service. The aim was to bring a smile on the faces of the children for at least a day, making them feel that they are not lonely.

The day began with 600 children presenting a colourful march past.

The children enthusiastically participated in the frog race, lemon and spoon race, balancing the book race, sack race, 100-metre race and tug-of-war. They also presented cultural programmes on the theme ‘Youth Power’ on the occasion. The winners were given prizes at the valedictory. All the children received gift hampers from the organisers.