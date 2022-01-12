Kidu CPCRI Research Centre launches golden jubilee celebrations

ICAR-CPCRI, Research Centre, Kidu, established in 1972, launched the centre’s golden jubilee celebrations with a farmer-interface programme.

Inaugurating the programme, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Administrative Committee President Mohan Ram S Sulli appreciated the contributions of the ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre, which is unique in hosting the International Coconut Gene Bank for South Asia and the Middle East.

He stressed the need to create awareness among the student community on farming technologies and to sustain their interest in farming through capacity building.

ICAR-CPCRI, Kasargod, Director Dr Anitha Karun in her presidential address presented in brief the developmental journey of the Kidu centre over the 50 long years and highlighted the service rendered to the farming community of the country.

The director also mentioned that the international coconut gene bank hosted by India is the best maintained among the five multi-site international coconut gene banks located in different coconut growing regions of the world.

Dr Karun also informed that as part of the golden jubilee celebrations, it is proposed to establish a demonstration plot of released varieties and an exhibition hall showcasing the technologies developed by the institute and called upon the farmers and participants to come forward.

Dr N Yadukumar, retired principal scientist, ICAR-DCR, Puttur, who had earlier served at ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre, Kidu, shared his experiences about the centre during his service in the 1980s.

During the programme, a kitchen garden kit for promoting nutritional security was distributed to 30 beneficiaries under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) programme.

Dr V Niral, principal scientist, ICAR-CPCRI, Kasargod, and nodal officer of the Kidu centre, informed the gathering that as part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the centre proposes to have regular interaction with farmers, youth, students and different stakeholders and conduct technology transfer and skill development programme throughout the year, with at least one or two activities being conducted every month.