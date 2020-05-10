Kindness turns this couple’s life from ‘rags to riches’

A ragpicker’s nomadic life came to an end after he was given both a job and a rent-free cosy home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dennis from Kundapur, who eked out a living by picking rags, had moved with his family to a barren hill near Polali cross, on the outskirts of the city, some months ago.

A strip of tarpaulin sheet in tatters was used to serve as a tent to protect his seven-year-old daughter and wife from the scorching sun and the occasional summer rains.

After the lockdown was enforced, Dennis found no work and did not even

have money to buy food for himself and his family.

Soon reports about Dennis and his family fighting hunger by sipping hot water with salt reached Fr Antony Lobo, serving as Parish Priest in Our Lady of Pompei Church, near Kaikamba Gram Panchayat office.

Fr Lobo with the help of devotees summoned Dennis to the church office and made enquiries about his past.

Fr Lobo told DH that Dennis hailing from Ranipura near Kundapur was orphaned at a young age. Dennis had a sister and the siblings did not share a cordial relationship.

The kind Parish priest felt that it was unsafe for the couple to stay on the barren hill after Dennis informed that his wife was pregnant with their second child.

He immediately with the help of devotees provided a rent-free home for the nomadic couple.

A post lying vacant in the church was given to Dennis by Fr Lobo.

The Parish priest also invited the sister to visit Kaikamba to patch up her quarrel with Dennis.

Fr Lobo also exempted Dennis from attending to his duty in the church to attend on his pregnant wife, who was admitted to Lady Gaschen hospital in Mangaluru.

Not known to many, Fr Lobo had mopped up the meagre resources to donate 80 ration kits, each not less than Rs 2,500, to needy families.

“Throughout my 35 years of service as Parish Priest I have served the needy from my heart,” he said playing down his role in giving a new lease of life to the couple.

The biblical golden rule, ‘Treat other people with the concern and kindness you would like them to show towards you’ is also the motto of Fr Antony Lobo.