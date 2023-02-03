KIOCL gets statutory clearance for mining at Devadari

The KIOCL Limited will begin its mining operations in Devadari in Sandur taluk of Ballari district soon, KIOCL Limited Chairman and Managing Director T Saminathan said on Friday.

The company has received stage II approval under the Forest Conservation Act 1980 from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), he told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan in the city.

“Over 388 hectares of land will be used for mining. About 10.47 hectares of land will be utilised for conveyor corridor, 0.72 hectares for approach road, 2.37 hectares for power transmission line and water line,” Swaminathan said.

The company had executed mining lease deed of Devadari iron ore mine with the director of mines and geology on January 2, for a period of 50 years.

Under the lease agreement, the KIOCL limited will mine both iron ore and manganese ore.

The company had registered the mining lease deed of Devadari Iron Order Mine on January 18 at the office of sub registrar in Sandur taluk and paid Rs 329.17 crore towards stamp duty and registration charges. The Union government had given forest clearance for the mining activities in its letter dated December 16, 2022, he said.

The mining in Devadari will be a lifeline to the KIOCL Ltd, Swaminathan said. After the closure of iron ore plant in Kudremukh in Mudigere taluk in 2006, the company has been dependent on ore from Chhattisgarh for its plant in Mangaluru. Before the start of mining operations, the work on approach road and other development works will be taken up in Devadari, he said.

“Based on the exploration report at Devadari, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared for the beneficiation and a pelletisation plant in Devadari,” Swaminathan added.