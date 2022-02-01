KIOCL Limited's oxygen generation plant inaugurated

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 01 2022, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 02:04 ist
Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara inaugurates an oxygen generation plant at the hospital in Sullia.

A Rs 45 lakh medical oxygen generation plant, donated by KIOCL Limited, under CSR activities, was inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara in Sullia on Monday. 

The minister expressed gratitude, on behalf of the residents of Sullia, to KIOCL Ltd, for providing a medical oxygen generation plant to Sullia Hospital.

He expressed confidence that the plant will fulfil emergency needs of oxygen from needy patients in the hospital and also to patients from nearby areas.

KIOCL Ltd Chairman and Managing Director T Saminathan highlighted the CSR activities being undertaken by the company for the past few years, particularly in the Dakshina Kannada district. He assured the same support and cooperation will continue in future. 

The minister, along with CMD and director of KIOCL Ltd visited the hospital in-patient wards and distributed fruits and nutritious powder packets to patients.

oxygen generation plant
donated
KIOCL Limited
S Angara
Sullia

